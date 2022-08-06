First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 586,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

