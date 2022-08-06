First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 736.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 354,457 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at $5,935,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $4,653,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

