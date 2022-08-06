FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 47,491.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.