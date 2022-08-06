Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.43. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $29.43, with a volume of 4,043 shares.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

