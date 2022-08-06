Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €36.00 ($37.11) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Fluidra from €42.50 ($43.81) to €35.00 ($36.08) in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Fluidra Stock Performance
FLUIF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.
About Fluidra
Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.
