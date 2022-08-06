Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.11 and traded as high as C$0.27. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 18,846 shares traded.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

