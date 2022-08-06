Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells $501,310.88 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05.

FTNT stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 79.59% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fortinet by 346.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 783,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,307,000 after purchasing an additional 607,597 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 418.1% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 402.9% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 28,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 22,785 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 400.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 124,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 559.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

