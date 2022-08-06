FreightCar America (RAIL) to Release Earnings on Monday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. FreightCar America has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.21.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,487.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FreightCar America news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 433,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,487.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 47,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $174,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 127,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,490 shares of company stock valued at $309,456 in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

