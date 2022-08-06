Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.39

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.39 and traded as low as $25.94. Fujitsu shares last traded at $26.07, with a volume of 185,162 shares changing hands.

Fujitsu Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.81.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

