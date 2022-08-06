FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $596,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $344,102. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

