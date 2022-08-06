FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Innate Pharma S.A. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Innate Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Innate Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Innate Pharma stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Innate Pharma by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

