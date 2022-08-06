FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Repligen Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

RGEN opened at $246.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.08. Repligen has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 121.3% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,468,912.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,739. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

