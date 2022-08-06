FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.34.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.63. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 406.57%. The business had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,984,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 906,636 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,391,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,325.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

