FY2022 Earnings Forecast for CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of CSL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for CSL’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CSL’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

