FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$87.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

