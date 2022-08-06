FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$87.43 million for the quarter.

Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

