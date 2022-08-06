FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Issued By William Blair

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.64 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SP Plus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 10.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

