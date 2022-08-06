FY2022 Earnings Forecast for SSR Mining Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,270 shares of company stock worth $780,398 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

