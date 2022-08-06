FY2022 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. Lowered by Cormark (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

5N Plus Stock Up 5.6 %

TSE:VNP opened at C$1.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.06 million and a P/E ratio of -32.98. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.03 and a 1-year high of C$3.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.01 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,092,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,824,605. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,092,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,824,605. Insiders have purchased a total of 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,350 over the last ninety days.

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.