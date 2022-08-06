FY2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $18.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.95. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.52 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $133.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE AMG opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $109.57 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,139,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,386,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $13,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.