FY2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Lifted by William Blair

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.