FY2022 EPS Estimates for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Decreased by Oppenheimer

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for AtriCure’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

ATRC opened at $50.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

