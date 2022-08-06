FY2022 EPS Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raised by Analyst

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for BlackRock TCP Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $96,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth $152,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

