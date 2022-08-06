FY2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lifted by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE CRK opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

