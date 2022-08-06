FY2022 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Boosted by KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DD opened at $58.88 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.9% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 394,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

