FY2022 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLF. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

HLF opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,244.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

