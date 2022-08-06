FY2022 EPS Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.65. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

Shares of IPGP opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $82.68 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,540,659.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after purchasing an additional 933,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,960,000 after buying an additional 302,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,069,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

