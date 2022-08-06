FY2022 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted by Analyst

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Littelfuse in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the technology company will earn $16.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $16.71. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse stock opened at $254.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $223.31 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.54 and its 200-day moving average is $253.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Littelfuse by 6.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after buying an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,730,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $578,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,730,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 4,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.26, for a total transaction of $1,243,881.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,735.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,947 shares of company stock worth $2,361,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.20%.



Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

