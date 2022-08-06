FY2022 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Repligen in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

RGEN opened at $246.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,911,739 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

