FY2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Starbucks’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $190,270,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

