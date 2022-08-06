FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Lifted by KeyCorp

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

NASDAQ STRL opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.