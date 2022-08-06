FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Cut by William Blair

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $109.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.66%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

