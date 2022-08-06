FY2022 EPS Estimates for Varex Imaging Co. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Varex Imaging in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.1 %

VREX stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.88. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,207 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $117,782.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $251,000.

Varex Imaging Company Profile



Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

