FY2022 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$359.60 million for the quarter.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 8th.

TSE WEF opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$491.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$2.40.

Western Forest Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.