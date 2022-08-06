FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 55.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

