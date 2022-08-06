FY2023 EPS Estimates for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Cut by Analyst

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avid Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Avid Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

AVID has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of AVID opened at $26.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

