FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPX. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.70.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of CPX opened at C$49.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 94.87. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.87.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93.

About Capital Power

(Get Rating)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.