FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.26. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.
Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.13 billion.
Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of ENB stock opened at C$55.35 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$46.88 and a 1 year high of C$59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.90. The company has a market cap of C$112.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97.
Enbridge Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.66%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
