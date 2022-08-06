FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut by B. Riley

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Gaia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

