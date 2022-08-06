FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Boosted by KeyCorp

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

