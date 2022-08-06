FY2023 EPS Estimates for TravelCenters of America Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TravelCenters of America in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for TravelCenters of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TravelCenters of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TA. StockNews.com upgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a market cap of $779.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 1.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 46,820 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

