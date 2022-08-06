FY2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

NYSE WCN opened at $138.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

