Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $49.18 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
