Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,849.51

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,849.51 ($34.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,864 ($35.09). Genus shares last traded at GBX 2,766 ($33.89), with a volume of 47,549 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($55.14) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Genus alerts:

Genus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4,939.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,571.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,849.51.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.