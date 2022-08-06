Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODO) Shares Down 0.4%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.20. 557 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.45.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

