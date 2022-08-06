Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $73.02.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,024,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,716,000 after acquiring an additional 284,877 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,095,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 111,130 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush set a $74.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

