Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 266.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYLD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $43.98 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $51.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

