GoDaddy Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

GoDaddy Price Performance

NYSE:GDDY opened at $78.93 on Friday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 211.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,907 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.