Goldplat (LON:GDP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.81

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.81 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.40 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 196,520 shares.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.81. The stock has a market cap of £13.84 million and a PE ratio of 412.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goldplat

In other Goldplat news, insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 250,000 shares of Goldplat stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £20,000 ($24,506.80).

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

