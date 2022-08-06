Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $950.22

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 950.22 ($11.64) and traded as low as GBX 807.50 ($9.89). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 810.50 ($9.93), with a volume of 316,261 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 950.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 942.44.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.