Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $950.22

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 950.22 ($11.64) and traded as low as GBX 807.50 ($9.89). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 810.50 ($9.93), with a volume of 316,261 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.93) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 818.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 950.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 942.44.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.